Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,894 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $48,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,341,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,550,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,831,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,528,000 after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter.

VGK opened at $58.84 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

