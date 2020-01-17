Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Buys 1,910 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 106,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $59.37 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $52.67 and a one year high of $59.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

