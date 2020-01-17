Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Buys 1,750 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $202.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

