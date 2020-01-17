Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,148,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.37. 158,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,897. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5985 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

