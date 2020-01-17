Compass Ion Advisors LLC Makes New $173,000 Investment in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 19,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRST. ValuEngine raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of TRST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,578. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $817.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

