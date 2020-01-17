Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $447,000 in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

Shares of NSC traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,258. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.10 and its 200 day moving average is $187.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

