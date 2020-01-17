Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $4.97 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.6% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.67. 39,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,849,591. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

