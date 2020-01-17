Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $305,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,800. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $228.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

