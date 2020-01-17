Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

NYSE BVN opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 181.6% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 16.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.