Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SID shares. Citigroup cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 446,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,057,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 324,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 487.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,934,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,760,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 134,766 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,597,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 96,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SID traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,137. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.