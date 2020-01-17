CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVLT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut CommVault Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of CVLT stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. 8,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,500. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.10.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $167.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommVault Systems news, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,442,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $69,686.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,594 shares in the company, valued at $983,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,332 shares of company stock worth $5,786,317 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,188,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,586,000 after acquiring an additional 697,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,530,000 after acquiring an additional 74,867 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 68.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 963,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,831,000 after acquiring an additional 392,043 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 35.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 937,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,443,000 after acquiring an additional 244,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 45.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 108,473 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

