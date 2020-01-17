Community Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:CCSB) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Community Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:CCSB) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.36, 301 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91.

In other news, Director Scott B. Wright acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $64,900.00.

Community Savings Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Savings that provides various banking products and services in Caldwell, Ohio. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

