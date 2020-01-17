Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 203,767 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,767 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Allergan were worth $16,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allergan by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,205 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan in the third quarter worth about $605,844,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 1,665.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allergan by 19.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,798,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,570,000 after acquiring an additional 463,755 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Allergan by 45.2% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,249,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,634,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.90.

Shares of AGN stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.68. 2,085,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,641. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.50. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $194.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

