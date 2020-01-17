Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 14,623 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,623 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $20,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $113.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.15. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.44 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

