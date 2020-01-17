Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 109,325 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,325 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up 0.7% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.20% of General Mills worth $65,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. 186,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

