Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390,484 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.11% of Centurylink worth $15,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centurylink by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CTL traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. 14,185,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,339,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.