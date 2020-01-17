Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,054,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,031 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.50% of Pan American Silver worth $24,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $6,707,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 1,800,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,742. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $352.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAAS. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.