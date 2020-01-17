Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $34.26 Million Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,106,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,987 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 2.04% of Hecla Mining worth $34,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 750,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 90.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.10. 6,564,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,325,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.51.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. CIBC raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.32.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

