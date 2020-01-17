Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 789,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,440 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $46,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.24. 8,563,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583,558. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.96.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.