Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 207,355 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 513.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,355 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.40% of Beyond Meat worth $18,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $454,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cari Soto sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $799,500.00. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $2,514,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 337,193 shares of company stock worth $27,090,653.

BYND traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,417,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,325,278. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.83.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.40.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

