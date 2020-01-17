Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $51.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Comcast traded as high as $47.74 and last traded at $47.17, with a volume of 4292085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.52.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $209.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

About Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.