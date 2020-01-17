Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Raised to “Buy” at SunTrust Banks

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was upgraded by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CXP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

CXP stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

