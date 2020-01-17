ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $905.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 61.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000557 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,784,752,265 coins and its circulating supply is 11,743,710,438 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.