CoinEx Token (CET) Price Reaches $0.0155 on Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $13.58 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.03210758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00202699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00130795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CoinEx Token’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,868,849,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,605,037 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

