Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Hits New 1-Year High at $300.00

Shares of Codemasters Group Holdings PLC (LON:CDM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.88), with a volume of 1858649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297.50 ($3.91).

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDM. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 266.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 229.40. The firm has a market cap of $446.39 million and a P/E ratio of 19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In other news, insider Rashid Ismail Varachia sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £520,000 ($684,030.52).

Codemasters Group Company Profile (LON:CDM)

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

