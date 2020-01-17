Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Trading 24% Higher

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP) traded up 24% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62, 646,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 287% from the average session volume of 167,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, formerly Biozone Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in developing medicines for use in the treatment of human viral diseases. The Company develops technologies and approaches to create antiviral drug candidates. The Company is developing antiviral therapeutics that inhibit the replication function of a virus, including the ribonucleic acid (RNA)-dependent RNA polymerase enzyme, the helicase enzyme and the NS5A protein of hepatitis C virus (HCV), and the polymerase enzymes of influenza virus and norovirus.

