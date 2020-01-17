CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $31.51. 19,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,347. The stock has a market cap of $477.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 43.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 94.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

