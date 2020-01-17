CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.
Shares of CNB Financial stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $31.51. 19,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,347. The stock has a market cap of $477.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $33.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 43.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 94.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
Read More: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.