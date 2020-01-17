Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Clorox by 19.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 94.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLX stock opened at $157.13 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $166.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Barclays set a $138.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

