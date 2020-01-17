Clipper Coin Price Up 7.4% This Week (CCC)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Clipper Coin has a total market cap of $16.90 million and $7.70 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clipper Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, IDCM and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.65 or 0.06032283 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027477 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035513 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00127432 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Clipper Coin Profile

CCC is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap . Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

