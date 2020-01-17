Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,197 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

MU stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.39. 658,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,600,964. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

