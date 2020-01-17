Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 530 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.59. 4,137,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,968,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

