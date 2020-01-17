Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 10,951 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 104.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22,540.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter.

FTSL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 47,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,355. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $48.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

