Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $747,000 Stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.83% of First Trust Strategic Income ETF worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the third quarter worth $316,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDIV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Strategic Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

