Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,451 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 322.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

LMBS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.93. 4,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,645. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $52.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

