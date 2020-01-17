Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $548,000 Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,774.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,510,613,000 after buying an additional 3,928,546 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after buying an additional 2,607,364 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $221,601,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $110,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.97.

NYSE BA traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.56. 1,708,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,691,366. The stock has a market cap of $187.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a one year low of $319.55 and a one year high of $446.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.82 and a 200-day moving average of $353.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.