Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 40,310 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.72. 1,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,382. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $9.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

