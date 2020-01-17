Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 210.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,342 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up about 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.04. 905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,000. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $49.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

