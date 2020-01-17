Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 614 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in BP by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,339,996. BP plc has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

