Clean Yield Group Sells 2,500 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Sanofi accounts for approximately 1.7% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 95,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,431. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $51.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Guggenheim raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sanofi from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

