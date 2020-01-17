Claymore 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Claymore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX. In the last seven days, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.38 or 0.03686867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00204885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00130824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken . Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DDEX and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

