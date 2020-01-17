Citigroup Increases EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $263.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $230.00 to $263.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.82.

EPAM stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,764. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $133.91 and a 1 year high of $233.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.91.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $1,573,848.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,522.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $553,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock worth $12,260,151. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

