Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stake Boosted by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 2.1% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 284.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,120,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,476,397. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

