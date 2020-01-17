Citigroup Boosts Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $185.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $174.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.94 and its 200 day moving average is $166.09. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,954 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

