Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,700 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 528,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CTRN traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $43,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 1,637.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

