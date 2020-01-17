Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,152 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after buying an additional 299,499 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,455,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $202.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.