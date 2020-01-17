Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) Short Interest Down 9.1% in December

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 242,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CIDM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 58,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,736. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cinedigm will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cinedigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cinedigm stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Cinedigm worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.