Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Chubb by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 646,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,237,000 after acquiring an additional 79,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.55.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.66. 1,101,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,027. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $162.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

