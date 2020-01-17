Chromia Price Reaches $0.0123 on Major Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $680,011.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.24 or 0.03604893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00204694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00130237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 256,247,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,026,724 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

