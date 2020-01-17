China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) shares rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $4.00, approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 76,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of China Xiangtai Food as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company provides shredded meat, sliced meat, meat stuffing, pickled meat, lamb and offal, sausage, bacon, steamed meat, breaded chicken, and spicy meat products.

