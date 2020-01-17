Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.9% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2,073.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after buying an additional 14,201,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,732,000 after buying an additional 1,184,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chevron by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after buying an additional 990,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $116.89 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.17 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $219.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.52.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

